MTHS Choir and Orchestra Holiday Concerts this week

Not in the holiday spirit yet? The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Department is staging two concerts this week bound to stir up some holiday cheer.

The MTHS Choir and Orchestra Winter Concert is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., in the school’s theater. The event will feature a variety of vocal and instrumental seasonal tunes for attendees to enjoy.

Then on Thursday, Dec. 14, the MTHS concert and jazz bands will take the theater stage for performances that will include music from the Nutcracker. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

–By Doug Petrowski