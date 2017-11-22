MTHS basketball teams make 2017-2018 debut during Jam Session XXIV

1 of 15

Mountlake Terrace Hawk basketball fans got their fill of hoops, hip-hop and hijinks on Tuesday as the boys and girls basketball programs put on a show at Jam Session XXIV at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The event was a preview of this year’s boys and girls basketball teams in advance of their 2017-2018 season; first games for the two squads begin Nov. 28 (boys at Lake Washington) and Nov. 29 (girls at Oak Harbor).

Fans were also treated to a game featuring alumni of the Terrace boys program, with players ranging from the Class of 1977 to the Class of 2017.

Prep Basketball: Mountlake Terrace Hawks Jam Session XXIV, Nov. 21

Girls intrasquad game

Team Black 24 – Team White 23

Boys intrasquad game

Team White 37 – Team Black 29

Alumni game

Team Red 81 – Team White 60

Three-point shot contest winner: Keegan Grayson Zehrung

Slam dunk contest winner: Khyree Armstead

–By Doug Petrowski