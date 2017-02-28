MTHS bands to perform several times this month, starting this week

The Mountlake Terrace High School Concert Band will present their spring concert this week, the first of a number of performances and events for the school’s music department during the month of March.

The MTHS Spring Band Concert is set for Thursday, March 2, in the school’s theater. Showtime is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The following week student musicians from the high school will join elementary and middle school students for three Edmonds School District Quad concerts at Mountlake Terrace High School. The SE quad choir concert is slated for Tuesday, March 7; the SE quad orchestra concert will be on Wednesday, March 8; and the SE quad band concert is planned for Thursday, March 9. All three concerts begin at 7 p.m.

MTHS Jazz 1 will join jazz bands from four other area high schools for the 22nd annual Hot Java Cool Jazz event on Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theater in Seattle. The MTHS Music Booster Club and the Mountlake Terrace Starbucks have both sold out of their available tickets for the concert; any remaining tickets can be purchased at http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F00522C9D3F2119?brand=paramountseattle.

The MTHS Music Boosters will close out the month with a mattress fundraiser for the department – a first for Mountlake Terrace High School. On Saturday, March 25, the school’s gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom, with dozens of mattresses on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A portion of the sales during the fundraiser will go to the school’s music department.

For more information on the March 25 mattress fundraiser, click https://www.facebook.com/events/415005272224391/.

–By Doug Petrowski