MTHS athletes to compete for WIAA state titles

It’s high school spring sports championship week and fans can find Mountlake Terrace student athletes competing for WIAA state titles all over Washington State. Here’s the rundown of Hawks vying for state championships this week.

WIAA 2A State Track & Field Championships

Thursday, May 25 – Saturday, May 27

Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma

Madison Sadler in girls’ discus / competition Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

Matt Guardiano in boys’ shot put ambulatory / Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Brandon Bach in boys’ javelin / competition Friday at 10 a.m.

Matt Guardiano in boys’ 100 meter ambulatory / Friday at 11 a.m.

Matt Guardiano in boys’ discus ambulatory / Friday at 1:45 p.m.

Matt Guardiano in boys’ javelin ambulatory / Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

WIAA 2A State Tennis Championships

Friday, May 26 – Saturday, May 27

Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle

Jeremy Ansdell in boys’ singles / first match on Friday at 8 a.m.

* Ansdell is guaranteed at least two matches on Friday – could play three; will need at least one win on Friday to continue in tournament on Saturday

* For 2A boys’ singles bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Bracket/T1293.pdf

WIAA 2A State Softball Championships

Friday, May 26 – Saturday, May 27

Carlon Park, Selah

Mountlake Terrace Hawks begin play in round of 16 on Friday at 10 a.m.

* Hawks are guaranteed at least two games on Friday – could play three; will need at least one win on Friday to continue in tournament on Saturday

* For 2A softball bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Bracket/T1318.pdf

WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Championships

Friday, May 26 – Saturday, May 27

Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

Mountlake Terrace Hawks in state semi-final match on Friday at 8 p.m.

* Hawks will play on Saturday for third place at 12 noon or championship at 5 p.m.

* For 2A boys soccer bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Bracket/T1314.pdf

—By Doug Petrowski