Mountlake Terrace woman dies in Highway 2 crash Saturday

A Mountlake Terrace woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 2 Saturday evening after crossing the center line and colliding with oncoming traffic.

Glorita McIntyre, 78, was driving eastbound on State Route 2 just west of State Route 9, about one mile north of Snohomish. She crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, hitting a westbound vehicle. A third vehicle, also traveling westbound, then hit the second vehicle.

McIntyre was deceased at the scene. Her vehicle was totaled in the crash. She was the only occupant of her vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Seattle, was injured in the crash. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two occupants of the third vehicle, a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl, were both uninjured.

State Route 2 was closed in the area for about two hours following the crash as crews investigated.