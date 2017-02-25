Mountlake Terrace Senior Center presents its Winter Flea Market on Saturday

The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center invites community members to its Winter Flea Market on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature 26 vendors with a variety of goods, including a book sale and commercial kitchen appliances.

Breakfast will be served before the sale begins, and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A full menu is below:

A hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, eggs, biscuits and gravy will be served for $5 from 8-10:30 a.m.

Lunch items will be for sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pulled pork sandwich w/chips  $4
Pork tenderloin Sandwich w/chips  $4
Big Flea Nachos  $3 w/ pork or chicken  $4
Egg Rolls $1 each

The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr.

