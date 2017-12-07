Photos Mountlake Terrace scenic: Sunset views from the neighborhood December 7, 2017 24 0 1 of 3 A pink glow on a portion of the Cascade Mountains could be seen peeking through the trees at sunset earlier this week. Mountlake Terrace could get another day of clear skies on Friday with some clouds rolling in over the weekend. (All photos by Doug Petrowski) Commuters on I-5 are oblivious to the bright orange sun setting below the trees of the Melody Hill neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace. The sky turned purple behind the trees near the Mountlake Terrace High School softball field at sunset earlier this week. Do you take photos in and around Mountlake Terrace? Share them with us by emailing mltnewseditor@gmail.com. Related