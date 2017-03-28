Mountlake Terrace sales tax will increase to 10.3 percent April 1

Sales tax within the City of Mountlake Terrace will reach 10.3 percent starting Saturday, April 1.

The sales tax increase includes new rates authorized by voters last November in Snohomish County to expand Sound Transit service. That increase affects all communities in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, raising sales tax by 0.5 percent.

The measure will increase Mountlake Terrace’s current sales tax of 9.8 percent to 10.3 percent.

Several other nearby areas, including Lynnwood and Edmonds, will also see sales tax rates top 10 percent. Lynnwood will be the highest at 10.4 percent, while Edmonds will have the same tax rate as Mountlake Terrace at 10.3 percent.