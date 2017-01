Officers from the Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace police departments are gathering pledges for the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Washington.

A total of 12 local officers are participating in the 2017 plunge, with the goal of raising $2,550 under the name South County Copsicles. Organized by law enforcement agencies statewide, this year’s plunge into Puget Sound waters will be Feb. 3-4 at Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park.

You can support the local team at this link.