Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 8-14

Sept. 8

A vehicle was rear ended in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A small child was running along the side of the road when a vehicle stopped to attend to the child and prevent it from running into traffic. A second vehicle stopped behind the first. The driver of a third vehicle wasn’t paying attention and crashed into the second vehicle. The third driver was cited for following too close.

An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. The owner of the vehicle saw someone inside apparently trying to start it. Several tools were found inside the vehicle that did not belong to the vehicle owner. The suspect was located and booked for attempted vehicle theft.

A theft was reported in the 5100 block of 239th Place Southwest. A gas generator and table saw were taken from a yard there.

Sept. 9

A shoplifter was reported in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. Groceries were stolen. Surveillance video is being reviewed.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West. A passenger-side window was broken out and unnamed items were taken.

Sept. 10

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 23500 block of 55th Avenue West. A vehicle had been legally parked along 55th Avenue West when it was damaged. It appeared to have been sideswiped by a passing vehicle.

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was found in the 22300 block of 42nd Place West.

Sept. 11

A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. Candy was stolen, valued at $21.13.

Sept. 12

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 6200 block of 220th Street Southwest. Three vehicles were lined up at a red light when a pickup truck hit the rear of the third vehicle. That caused the third vehicle to hit the second, and the second to hit the third. The pickup truck did not stop and drove away from the scene, according to the three victims. All three victim vehicles sustained notable damage.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22900 block of Lakeview Drive. A work van was broken into and tools were missing.

Sept. 13

A domestic dispute was reported in the 6200 block of 224th Street Southwest. A woman reported her adult son breaking items inside the residence. Both were intoxicated and agreed to go to bed and sort out their argument in the morning.

A vehicle stolen from Shoreline was located in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. It had all four wheels removed and was on jacks. Items inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen, including a bicycle, were missing.

Packages were reported stolen off of a porch in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest.

Sept. 14

A resident brought a found bag of tools to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. The tools were found in the 5900 block of 232nd Street Southwest.

A driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a “No Parking” sign in the 5300 block of 220th Street Southwest. A witness reported the driver continued up 220th Street Southwest shortly after the crash.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A residential burglary was reported in the 4900 block of 216th Place Southwest. Multiple tools and power tools were taken.