Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Sept. 29

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was recovered in the 4400 block of 223rd Street Southwest.

Sept. 30

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5700 block of 239th Place Southwest.

A man was reported walking into traffic near the 6100 block of 220th Street Southwest. The man was contacted and admitted to recently using drugs. He was taken to Swedish Edmonds for evaluation.

Oct. 1

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22000 block of 56th Avenue West. A vehicle had been parked there. When the owner’s son went to retrieve the vehicle, he noticed several fireworks had been ignited on top of the vehicle. The vehicle suffered minor damage.

A residential burglary was reported in the 24000 block of 60th Avenue West. Pry marks were visible on a door and a window was broken. A bedroom was completely ransacked. Jewelry was missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23400 block of 54th Avenue West. A passenger side window was broken and a purse was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. Items had been rummaged through inside the vehicle, but it was unclear if anything was taken.

A vehicle stolen from Mountlake Terrace was recovered in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Oct. 2

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 6700 block of 227th Street Southwest.

Oct. 3

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 21800 block of 50th Avenue West. The victim said he knew who hit his vehicle but that person fled. Officers contacted the suspect, who said she did not hit the victim’s vehicle. A passenger also said she did not hit the car. However, there was damage to the vehicle that the officer found to be consistent with the damage on the victim’s vehicle. She was cited for hit-and-run.

Graffiti was reported on a business in the 23500 block fo 56th Avenue West.

Oct. 4

A burglary was reported in the 4700 block of 228th Street Southwest. Drawers and cabinets were open inside the residence and items were strewn about. Entry was likely made from an exterior window, as the screen had been removed from the window. Two rifles, a safe, medications, an iPad and several credit cards were missing, among other items. The credit cards had also been fraudulently used by the next day.

A loud noise was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. Grass nearby also caught fire around the same time.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way. A window was partially open. Documents were stolen from inside, but were later recovered by a nearby business employee.

A home alarm sounded in the 21800 block of 48th Avenue West. Officers responded and found a back window broken out and an open door. The residents were not home at the time. When they returned, officers contacted them, and they said nothing appeared to be missing initially, but she would follow up if she discovered any missing items.

A vehicle theft in progress was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. Officers captured the suspect and he was arrested.

Oct. 5

A bicycle theft was reported in the 23600 block of 55th Avenue West. It had been hanging in a bike rack.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. A bank card had been stolen and fraudulently used at a local gas station.

A pedestrian was reported illegally walking along I-5 near 220th Street Southwest at approximately 1:30 p.m. He was escorted off the freeway and taken to Swedish Edmonds for mental health evaluation.