Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 24-29

Sept. 24

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. Various items were taken from the vehicle, including a passport, tablet, headphones and keys.

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest.

Sept. 25

A hit-and-run was reported in the 6000 block of St. Albion Way. The vehicle had been legally parked in a parking lot when it sustained damage to the front left area of the bumper, which had a large dent and was now rubbing the tire.

A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. A work van may have been left unlocked overnight and cleaning equipment was stolen. The incident was seen on surveillance video.

A vehicle lost control while speeding up on wet roadway in the 6600 block of 244th Street Southwest. The vehicle spun around, went up onto the sidewalk and hit a tree.

Sept. 26

Graffiti was reported on a truck and near a residence in the 21600 block of 56th Avenue West. The messages were threatening in nature and directed at a specific person. The victim believes he knows who wrote them. Photographs were entered into evidence.

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of 223rd Street Southwest. A bicycle was stolen. It had been locked to a post with a cable lock, but the cable lock was cut. A different bicycle, which does not belong to the victim, was left outside the residence, which was impounded as found property.

Mountlake Terrace police officers responded to a possible overdose in the 22200 block of 68th Avenue West. An officer applied two Naloxone doses. Medics arrived shortly after and provided care. The man was then taken to Swedish Edmonds for further care.

Sept. 27

A vehicle stolen from King County was located in the 21200 block of 44th Avenue West. A driver was in the vehicle at the time and was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. A voicemail was left for the registered owner of the vehicle and it was impounded.

An incident of arson was reported in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West. A teenager had set fires using toilet paper and matches on toilet seats inside a restroom. The teen admitted to purposefully setting the fires.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. She said someone made unauthorized charges totaling $1,249.69 on her credit card at a department store in Lynnwood.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. A plastic film covering a window (which had been broken in a previous theft) was ripped and the door was unlocked from there. The vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Sept. 28

An incident of malicious mischief was reported at a residence in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. A woman reported her family member attempted to break her door and then brook a window.

A residential burglary was reported in the 4800 block of 244th Street Southwest. The closet and one room had clearly been gone through, as clothing was removed from the closet and an Xbox Kinect was disconnected from a television and moved, but nothing appeared to be missing. A fence was broken outside valued at $40. A screen had been removed from an exterior window, which may be how the suspect entered the residence.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way. A car window had been smashed. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside. The window’s value is estimated at $200.

A man was reported running in and out of the road and fighting with store employees in the 6500 block of 216th Street Southwest. The man was contacted by officers and handcuffed for his safety. Aid examined him and determined he had dangerously low blood sugar. He was taken to Swedish Edmonds for treatment.

A possible overdose was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way South. The victim was taken to Swedish Edmonds for treatment.

Sept. 29

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest.