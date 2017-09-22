Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 15-21

Sept. 15

A burglary was reported in the 4100 block of 236th Street Southwest. A residence had even broken into and two televisions and a laptop were among the items missing.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 22700 block of 39th Avenue West.

A residential burglary was reported in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. Electronics, gold jewelry, loose change and video games were among the items reported missing, valued at a total of $1,935.

Sept. 17

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 22200 block of 39th Avenue West.

Sept. 18

A collision was reported in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive. A vehicle was traveling southwest down a private driveway when the road curved. The vehicle failed to make the turn, traveled across a lawn and crashed into the side of a condominium.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. There was no damage to the vehicle, but items were missing from inside.

A possible shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Seahawks merchandise was possibly taken, as well as a grocery item. The suspect was trespassed from the store.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Approximately $40 worth of food was stolen. The suspect took off on a bicycle and will be trespassed from the store when he is found.

Sept. 19

An incident of fraud was reported int he 6100 block of 219th Street Southwest. Someone called trying to impersonate a business owner and sent an email requesting the manager’s assistant wire $17,280 to an account belonging to a person who was apparently deceased (the assistant searched the name online and found an obituary). The assistant then confirmed with the business owner that he did not send the email request.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. A blanket and a pair of name brand jeans were stolen.

Sept. 20

A man found sleeping along the Interurban Trail in the 7100 block of 220th Street Southwest was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 22400 block of 37th Avenue West. A vehicle parked legally along the road had a dent in it and the owner believed it happened overnight sometime. Damage is estimated at $1,500.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive.

Sept. 21

A theft was reported in the 24200 block of 54th Avenue West. A fraudulent $313.73 charge was made to a debit card to pay a cell phone provider. The owner of the debit card said she did not authorize the transaction and believes she knows who did.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Bottles of alcohol valued at $100 were stolen.