Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Oct. 6-13

Oct. 6

A residential burglary was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A computer, video game consoles, television, camera, designer watch and two bottles of scotch were among the items missing.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 23900 block of 60th Avenue West.

A window was broken on a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of 228th Street Southwest. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

A residential burglary was reported in the 23700 block of 48th Avenue West. A dog walker arrived at a residence there and saw an unknown woman leaving through the front of the house. The woman said she was there to water plants for her “friend” and provided the name of a woman who did not live at the residence. When the dog walker went inside, she saw dog snacks all over the floor. She realized something was wrong and went back outside. The woman and her vehicle were gone. Items had been gone through inside but it was unclear if anything was missing, as several small valuables were visible. The homeowners were contacted but could not come home at that time. When they did return home, they said several items were missing. The officer returned and said it appeared the suspect returned later in the day after the officer left the first time. A shotgun, jewelry box and jar of coins were among the items taken. (The officer noted that he saw the shotgun and jewelry box in the house the first time he was there.) Detectives are investigating.

Oct. 7

Suspects reportedly doing donuts in cars were reported in the 22400 block of 70th Avenue West.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 7200 block of 228th Street Southwest.

A burglary in progress was reported in the 4000 block of 204th Street Southwest. The vehicle the suspects escaped in was located, pulled over and the suspects were arrested without incident.

Nuisance barking was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

Oct. 9

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4500 block of 216th Street Southwest. A woman said she was shopping online for a used vehicle. She found one listed on what appeared to be Ebay and was told to pay with a $500 Ebay gift card. She never heard back from the seller. She contacted Ebay and was told that the site she found the vehicle on was not an Ebay ad and that she was scammed.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive. Tools were missing from a bag kept in the back seat.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4100 block of 236th Street Southwest. A makeup bag, keys and cash were taken.

A residential burglary was reported in the 4600 block of 226th Place Southwest. Two laptops were taken and several drawers and cabinets had been gone through. $650 cash was missing and it was unclear if jewelry items were missing, but they had been gone through.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. Tools were stolen.

Oct. 10

A possible dog bite and two dogs at large were reported in the 4800 block of 221st Street Southwest. The dogs were returned home and the owners were issued tickets for the dogs at large.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A radar detector was stolen.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5000 block of 212th Street Southwest.

Oct. 11

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23300 block of Lakeview Drive. The vehicle was not locked. A cell phone had been stolen. A tracking app was used to locate the phone and the man who took it. He was issued a citation.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22300 block of 51st Avenue West. Two cell phones were taken. The vehicle was unlocked at the time.

A license plate was reported stolen from a motorcycle parked in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. A woman was volunteering in the area several days ago and said she left her purse under a table while volunteering. She later realized that $230 in cash and two gift cards were missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported int he 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. A drill, vacuum and change were stolen.

Oct. 12

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle turning left onto 54th Avenue West from 244th Street Southwest. Her speed was estimated at 10 miles per hour. The pedestrian ‘s leg was injured and she was taken to Swedish Edmonds for treatment. The vehicle did not appear to be damaged.

An employee at a gas station in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest said he located two credit card skimmers on gas pumps. Wiring was found inside the panel and pry marks were visible on the outside. Video footage of the suspects was obtained.

Oct. 13

A driver turned left into another vehicle at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

A domestic physical assault was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest.