Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Oct. 27

A residential burglary was reported in the 4200 block of 230th Place Southwest. Jewelry items were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. Items were shuffled inside the vehicle, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Oct. 28

A hit-and-run was reported in the 5500 block of 234th Street Southwest. A vehicle had been legally parked in the area when a second vehicle apparently drifted into it and collided with the left side fo the first vehicle. No evidence or witnesses were located. The suspect driver did not leave any contact information.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. A woman was using her computer when a page appeared on the screen saying she needed to call a specific phone number to have a virus removed from her computer. She called the number and paid a man $350 over the phone. She also provided information to give the man control over her computer. She later realized a second $250 charge was made to her account. She alerted the bank and made a police report.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 22800 block of 53rd Avenue West.

Oct. 29

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23100 block of 55th Avenue West. Windows to three company vehicles were broken. Items had been rifled through and some were outside the vehicles, but it was unclear what, if anything, was missing.

An assault was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. Involved parties had been drinking and became argumentative. Eventually, they began hitting one another. Two were taken to Swedish Edmonds for treatment of their injuries.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4300 block of 225th Street Southwest. A window to a residence had apparently been damaged by a BB gun.

Two bags were found near the intersection of 48th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest. Inside one of the bags were drug paraphernalia. The other bag contained clothing, phone chargers and a few pieces of mail.

Oct. 30

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. The resident there said she received a package from Amazon that she did not order, and when she checked her Amazon account, she noticed that the order had been placed in her name, along with three other orders. The other orders were delivered to a residence in Edmonds.

Oct. 31

A dog bite was reported in the 23100 block of 66th Avenue West. A 10-year-old girl’s arm was wrapped in a bandage when responding officers arrived and she was bleeding through the bandages. A minor injury was also visible on her hip. The girl’s mother said she was trick-or-treating. When the front door opened, the dog ran out of the door and bit the girl. The dog was declared a potentially dangerous dog.

Nov. 1

A box of paperwork from a CPA’s office in Kenmore was found in a dumpster in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. The paperwork did not appear to contain private client information. The CPA was contacted and did not know why his paperwork would be there. It is unclear how it got there.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. A backpack containing $80 cash, cosmetics, purse and wallet was stolen.

A residential burglary was reported in the 4000 block of 225th Place Southwest. The owner of the residence was alerted that something was wrong about an hour after leaving for work, when a neighbor called him to tell him his dog was loose in the street. When he returned home, he saw his residence had been burglarized. The front door was damaged and splintered, but the only thing that was missing was a jewelry box.

Nov. 2

A collision was reported in the 21300 block of 44th Avenue West. A vehicle was in a driveway waiting to turn left onto 44th Avenue West when a second vehicle traveling along 44th Avenue West stopped and waved the first vehicle to turn. The vehicle did and a third vehicle traveling in the outside lane struck the fist vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital. The driver of the first vehicle was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.