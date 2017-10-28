Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Oct. 22-26

Oct. 22

A disturbance was reported in the 21900 block of 49th Place West.

A possible assault was reported in the 5100 block of 224th Street Southwest. The incident occurred between a woman and her husband’s friend. The victim just wanted to report the incident.

Oct. 23

An unwanted subject was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. By the time officers arrived, the woman was packing up to leave and understood she needed to go. She was trespassed from the business.

A man who refused to leave was trespassed from a building in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest.

Oct. 24

A dog bite was reported in a neighborhood. The victim was a man who was walking on the same sidewalk as the dog owner and her dog. An investigation is ongoing.

A white iPad was turned in as found property. It was found on Oct. 4 in the finder’s garbage. He had to travel for work, but now that he is back, the iPad has been turned in.

A package was stolen off of a porch in the 6500 block of 225th Place Southwest. Inside was a home stereo valued at $800.

Oct. 25

An assault was reported in the 5600 block of 236th Street Southwest. The involved parties knew each other before the incident and had a disagreement. A prosecutor is reviewing the case.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 23200 block of 56th Avenue West. Four transactions were fraudulently completed, with a total loss of about $17,474.87.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. Clothing and loose change were taken.

An attempted burglary was reported in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West. A business there has motion sensors near the doors, which activated just before 11 a.m. The owner saw a van backed up to a door on the camera system. He told them to leave through the system’s speakers. They then fled the scene. They never actually entered the building.

Oct. 26

A vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle when it stopped for a cyclist crossing the road. The second vehicle was unable to stop before colliding with the first vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was issued an infraction for following too close.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking through a parking lot in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way. The driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered some cuts and bumps, but wasn’t transported to the hospital.

A burglary and court order violation were reported in the 22600 block of 73rd Place West. A man who was not allowed inside a residence there somehow made entry. He was arrested.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 22300 block of 44th Avenue West.

A window was reported broken at a building in the 5400 block of 228th Street Southwest.