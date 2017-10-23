Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Oct. 15-22

Oct. 15

A burglary was reported int eh 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A rifle, ammunition, two social security cards and three birth certificates were stolen from a storage unit there.

A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 4200 block fo 225th Street Southwest.

Oct. 16

A burglary was reported in the 4800 block of 244th Street Southwest. Jewelry, video game console, laptop and $2,000 cash were among items reported stolen.

A vehicle theft in progress was reported near the intersection of Cedar Way and 236th Street Southwest. Two women met so one could purchase a vehicle from the other. The buyer told offers money and keys were exchanged, but then at the last second, the seller decided not to sell the vehicle, took the keys back and drove away. The vehicle’s plate came back registered to the seller, but the VIN number came back registered to the buyer, as the sale happened recently. The seller was contacted and said the buyer could have the car. The vehicle was released to the buyer. The seller was cited for driving on a suspended license.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22100 block of 66th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported int eh 22400 block of 44th Avenue West. A purse, containing a cell phone, iPad and $150 cash, was stolen and a passenger window was broken.

Oct. 17

A theft was reported in the 6000 block fo 244th Street Southwest. A wallet was reported stolen from a counter inside a business there.

A burglary was reported in the 23000 block fo Lakeview Drive. Three pairs of sunglasses and a garage door opener were missing from inside a vehicle parked there. The garage door also appeared to have been tampered with.

Oct. 18

Several mailboxes were broken into in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. A vehicle parked in the area was scratched.

A burglary was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. Two bicycles were stolen from a garage.

Oct. 19

The underside of a vehicle that had been lowered was damaged when heavy rain caused a water access metal lid to rise up into the travel lane. The vehicle drove over the lid, and the low clearance allowed the underside of the vehicle to make contact with the lid, damaging the vehicle.

A vehicle crossed 216th Street Southwest on 48th Avenue West after stopping at a two-way stop sign. The driver did not see a vehicle traveling along 216th Street Southwest, in a direction which does not have a stop sign at that location. The two vehicles collided.

Oct. 20

An assault was reported in the 6600 block of 244th Street Southwest. Multiple subjects were reportedly trying to fight with employees in the area. Officers responded and trespassed the subjects from the location.

A week prior, debris was reported in the 21800 block of 5th avenue West. Responding officers noticed multiple parking violations in the area, one with an expired commercial vehicle license. Citations were issued to the vehicles on Oct. 17. Then, three days later, on Oct. 20, the vehicles were still there and had not been corrected or moved. They were towed and impound notices were mailed to the registered owners.

A vehicle crashed into two parked cars in the 5400 block of 230th Street Southwest. The vehicle that hit the cars stopped along the side of the road. The driver admitted to drinking three beers in the last hour and was arrested for DUI. Blood tests showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.250 percent.

Oct. 21

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of 230th Street Southwest. Two animal hides and a fleece blanket were stolen from a gazebo in a backyard there.

A man as arrested for DUI in the 24200 block of 52nd Avenue West. The driver had crossed over 244th Street Southwest without yielding to the right-of-way, and the responding officer, who was in the right of way, had to brake to avoid hitting the vehicle. He declined to perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI. Once he was at the jail, breath tests showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.137 percent. He was charged with DUI and released to family.

Oct. 22

A verbal domestic disturbance was reported in the 6700 block of 227th Street Southwest.

A verbal domestic disturbance was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.