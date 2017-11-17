Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Nov. 9-17

Nov. 9

An armed robbery was reported at a store in the 4800 block of 212th Street Southwest. The victim said a man concealed the lower half of his face and showed a handgun before taking approximately $500 cash from the register and a phone. The gun may have been a toy. Further investigation required.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. A credit report shows accounts in the victim’s name that she did not authorize. She believes she knows who opened them and says they did not have permission.

Nov. 11

A backpack was reported found in the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West. An owner was not identified. Drug paraphernalia found inside was entered into evidence to be destroyed.

Officers responded to a disabled vehicle in the 21200 block of 52nd Avenue West partially blocking the roadway. The driver was later cited for DUI, informed of his court date and released.

Nov. 12

A disturbance was reported 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A man was reported panhandling in a “verbally aggressive” manner. He was issued a trespass notice.

A bank of locking mailboxes was broken into in the 23300 block of Lakeview Drive. It’s unknown if any mail was taken.

Nov. 13

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6700 block of 220th Street Southwest. Approximately $1,000 worth of items were taken from a trailer.

A burglary from a month prior was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. An exterior garage was broken into and several items were taken.

A burglary was reported in the 6700 block of 220th Street Southwest. Two trucks were broken into and tools were stolen, valued at over $3,300 total between the two trucks.

Nov. 14

A vehicle theft was reported in the 23200 block of 54th Avenue West.

Nov. 15

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Items were strewn about the vehicle and some items were taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. She said one of her checks was cashed for $300, but she did not write the check and did not recognize the name of the recipient.

A driver was arrested for DUI near the intersection of 52nd Avenue West and 222nd Street Southwest.

Nov. 16

A disturbance was reported in the 6200 block of 220th Street Southwest. Two parties were given DV pamphlets.

Nov. 17

A theft was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Two individuals were trespassed from a store there. One was also arrested for two outstanding warrants.