Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Nov. 30-Dec. 7

Nov. 30

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 5500 block of 238th Street Southwest. A 14-year-old boy said he was walking in the area when a man approached him and asked if he could give him a hug. The teen declined and continued where he was going. The teen stopped at a crosswalk when the man got very close behind him. When the light turned green, the teen ran the rest of the way to his destination. The teen later saw the man on the sidewalk outside and they made eye contact. The teen called 9-1-1 as soon as he was able. He described the man as white and in his 30s.

Dec. 1

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 7100 block of 230th Street Southwest.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 5000 block of 238th Place Southwest.

Dec. 2

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 21900 block of Highway 99.

Dec. 3

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A hotel customer had not checked out by the proper time and said she would pay for another night when notified by hotel staff. She did not pay for the night, and when staff entered the room for cleaning, they found the room in disarray with items missing, including the TV and ceiling light fixture from the bathroom. Estimated damage is $649. A criminal citation was issued.

A disturbance was reported in the 21900 block of Highway 99. A man, who was intoxicated, was upset that he had been asked to leave a business there. An officer escorted him out of the building. A second officer arrived at the scene and saw the officer pushing the suspect away from him. The man told the second officer that the first officer had grabbed his throat. Video surveillance of the officer’s contact with the man will be entered into evidence. The man was trespassed from the business.

Dec. 4

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 22000 block fo 64th Avenue West. It had been marked on Nov. 30. No corrective actions had been taken by Dec. 4 and it was towed.

Dec. 5

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 6700 block of 222nd Street Southwest. It had been marked on Dec. 1 and no corrective actions had been taken by Dec. 5. It was towed.

Dec. 6

A burglary was reported in the 6400 block of 234th Place Southwest. An air compressor was missing.

A burglary was reported in the 4300 block fo 236th Street Southwest. A window had been forced open and muddy footprints were visible on the carpet. A Rolex watch and television were among the missing items.

Two packages were reported stolen from the 23000 block of 60th Avenue West. They were delivered to a porch. A home security system captured the theft on video. Packages contained an Amazon Fire TV, purse and hair trimmer.

Dec. 7

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A TV was stolen from inside a building there.

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report a Mexico ID was lost. He was unsure where it was lost.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report her front license plate stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A storage unit was broken into and multiple power tools were stolen. The burglary likely happened between Oct. 6 and Nov. 6, based on when the owner visited the unit.

A rifle was reported missing from a residence in the 4400 block of 230th Place West.