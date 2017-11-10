Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Nov. 3-9

Nov. 3

A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a series of scam phone calls over the phone. She said she received a call from a deputy in Wyoming who said she had called him earlier in the day. She told the deputy that she had not called anyone that day. He then told her that someone is calling others in Wyoming with a phone scam and the caller ID shows her phone number. Her phone carrier told her to report the incidents to local police so they could handle it as an identity theft.

A man exposing himself and rubbing his genitals against a pole was reported in the 5300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Officers saw the man wearing a red and white wrestling mask and holding a tweed coat in front of his genitals. When the officers turned a corner toward the man, he ran. He was not located.

Nov. 4

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. Nothing appeared to be missing, but a window was broken out of the vehicle.

A disturbance was reported in the 21900 block of Highway 99. A trespass order was issued to a man who threatened employees.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4200 block of 216th Street Southwest.

Nov. 5

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6800 block of 220th Street Southwest. A backpack containing two passports, a checkbook and a flashlight were taken. A window was also smashed. Estimated damage of the window is $300, plus $500 for stolen property.

Nov. 6

A verbal disturbance was reported in the 21800 block of 51st Avenue West.

A burglary was reported in the 3700 block of 214th Street Southwest. Several electronics were stolen, valued at a total of $5,200.

A man was seen graffitiing a wall in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. When officers arrived, the suspect had left the area, but fresh graffiti was found on the side of buildings.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A school bag containing books and paperwork was stolen.

Nov. 7

A vehicle theft in progress was reported in the 21800 block of 51st Avenue West. The vehicle’s owner became involved in a physical altercation there to try to recover his vehicle. The owner had gone out to the vehicle to retrieve a coffee cup and left his keys inside. He then heard noise outside and saw an unknown man inside the vehicle. Officers later contacted and arrested the man that was inside the vehicle.

A suspicious circumstance was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. A woman said someone made a fake Facebook account in her name and posted on negative comments about her managers on her employer’s Facebook account. She reported the posts to Facebook, but Facebook said it would not do anything because it does not go against their community standards. She did not know who would make a fake account in her name.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Tires had been deflated on a vehicle parked there and profanity was carved into the hood of the vehicle. Damage estimated at a total of $1,500.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive.

Nov. 8

A disabled vehicle was impounded from the 6000 block of 220th Street Southwest.

A threatening letter was reported in the 23000 block of 46th Avenue West. The letter makes vague threats to a cat, home and car. It was not signed and there was no return address.

A residential burglary was reported in the 4900 block of 222nd Street Southwest. Electronics, cash and jewelry were stolen.

Nov. 9

An abandoned vehicle was impounded from the 21900 block of 60th Avenue West.

An audible alarm was reported at a business in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West. The front door was kicked in and items were taken from a display case. The total loss is estimated at $1,000. Based on surveillance video, the whole incident took about two minutes, including the suspect kicking in the door, grabbing merchandise and leaving.