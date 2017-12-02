Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Nov. 23-Dec. 1

Nov. 23

An incident of fraud was reported in the 21400 block of 50th Avenue West. A woman said a check dated Nov. 19, 2017 was filled out and cashed on Nov. 20 without her permission. The check was for $763 and was made out to a person she didn’t know. The victim said she misplaced a checkbook recently and someone possibly got the check from there.

Nov. 24

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A front window was shattered and a purse was stolen from inside the vehicle. Inside the purse was a gift card.

A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was found in the 4600 block of 220th Street Southwest. All four wheels were missing, but both plates were still on the vehicle. A radio was also missing from inside the vehicle.

Nov. 25

A bicycle was stolen from the 22900 block of 57th Avenue West. The bicycle was valued at approximately $240.

A vehicle reported stolen from Seattle was located in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Nov. 27

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A suspect took two bags of nuts were stolen without paying for them. When confronted, the suspect dropped the nuts and left. The suspect was issued a trespass notice from the store.

Nov. 28

A man was reportedly in the middle of the street near the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West. He appeared to be trying to fight cars and vehicles were swerving to avoid hitting the man. He was confrontational with responding officers and eventually tried to run away. When officers caught up to him, he dropped to the ground and officers handcuffed him. He then stated he had been drinking. A set of brass knuckles was found in his pocket. He was arrested for disorderly contact, obstructing and possession of a deadly weapon.

A theft was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A lock was taken from the exterior of a storage unit and was replaced with a non-functional lock. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside the storage unit.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest.

An incident of fraud was reported over the phone. A woman said she was contacted by Samsung for a $2,300 bill. She did not purchase the television set that the bill was for. The woman said she has experienced fraudulent charges in the past and may have been the victim of a recent major data breach.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. Two suitcases full of clothing and shoes were reported missing.

Nov. 29

A disturbance was reported in the 4200 block fo 222nd Street Southwest. A woman at that location was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 24000 block of 56th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported online. Several electronics were missing, valued at a total of nearly $1,700.

Nov. 30

A burglary was reported in the 23600 block of 54th Avenue West. A bag and shoes were stolen overnight from multiple lockers inside a building there. No damage was found on the exterior of the building.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A storage unit had been broken into in the last two days. A shotgun, hunting rifle and ceremonial sword were among the items missing.

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a vehicle prowl. Prescription medication was stolen. No signs of damage to the vehicle.

An adult male with dementia was missing from the 22300 block of 45th Place West. He was later located at his old residence in Kenmore and reunited with his caretakers.

Dec. 1

A license plate belonging to a different vehicle was found on a vehicle parked in the 22000 block of 56th Avenue West. Neither vehicle was listed as stolen. The license plate was impounded and a business card was left on the vehicle for the owner to contact officers.

A disturbance was reported in the 21200 block of 44th Avenue West. A customer accused a store clerk of taking $100 out of his wallet. Surveillance video will be reviewed when it can be accessed.