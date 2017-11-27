Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Nov. 15-25

Nov. 15

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A purse was stolen from a locker inside a building there. The purse contained her phone, bank cards and ID cards.

Nov. 17

A hit-and-run was reported in the 21800 block of 58th Avenue West. A vehicle that was legally parked on the road there was damaged on the driver’s side, apparently from another driver swerving into it.

A girl came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with her mother to report her Facebook account had been hacked.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4200 block of 221st Street Southwest.

Nov. 18

A possible residential burglary was reported in the 4700 block of 238th Place Southwest. A fence had been knocked over and a door was forced open, but nothing appeared to be missing and it was unclear if anyone entered the residence.

A dog reportedly bit another dog on the neck and on the mouth in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive.

A theft was reported in the 21300 block of 48th Avenue West. A package containing a video game console was taken from a residence there.

Nov. 19

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Nov. 20

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22900 block of 55th Avenue West. Clothes and paperwork were taken. The passenger door had been unlocked.

A possible attempted luring was reported in the 5400 block of 228th Street Southwest. A child told his school’s principal that he was approached by someone driving by. The child told the principal a woman driving a van asked him if he wanted a ride “to wherever he was going” since it was raining outside. He said he had an umbrella and raincoat at the time and the driver made him uncomfortable.

Mountlake Terrace police officers responded to a local elementary school to assist with a student being harassed online. The victim wrote a statement and messages sent on social media through a false account were entered into evidence.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her neighbor had been harassing her.

Nov. 21

Mountlake Terrace police officers were dispatched to 3100 Alaska Road to assist Brier Police with an uncooperative DUI suspect.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 23300 block of 46th Avenue West.

A vehicle initially reported abandoned on Nov. 6 was still located in the 5700 block of 237th Street Southwest on Nov. 21. It did not have license plates. It was impounded.

Nov. 24

A man causing a disturbance was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. He was taken to Swedish Hospital to be evaluated.

Nov. 25

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 4400 block of 242nd Place Southwest.

An incident of unsafe driving was reported in the 21900 block of 48th Avenue West. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in what appeared to be a drag race. While the officer was dispatched, the drivers moved to the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest. A vehicle was seen doing donuts in the intersection before straightening out. Officers contacted the driver, who had the steering wheel disconnected from the steering column. The vehicle was towed and all parties left the area.