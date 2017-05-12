Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 5-12

May 5

A man was reported holding a large knife in his hand near the intersection of 58th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest. The man was not threatening anyone with the knife. Officers responded and got him to drop the knife. He told officers he saw a bear and was hunting it. The suspect’s father was contacted. The suspect was turned over to his father and the knife was kept by the officers.

May 6

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A safe containing $400 and a debit card was stolen.

A counterfeit bill was reported in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West. A patron of a business there tried to pay his bill with the fake $100 bill. The cashier recognized it as a fake after using a security pen on the bill and it did not turn the correct color. The person who used the bill said he got it from the bank when he cashed his check. He said he would talk to his bank. The counterfeit bill was entered into evidence.

May 7

A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of 238th Street Southwest. A laptop was stolen from a residence there. No damage was done to the outside of the residence. Nothing else was missing.

May 8

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A safe and cash from a desk was stolen, totaling $2,000. The suspects were spotted on surveillance video, which has been given to police.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 6300 block of 222nd Street Southwest. A resident there said he was contacted by a collections company for a credit card he did not authorize. Approximately $300 was charged to the card.

May 9

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 4200 block of 212th Street Southwest. Two women reported seeing a man go into the bushes within sight of local children. Officers contacted the man who said he went into he bushes to smoke a cigarette. He denied peeping on the children and said in the future he will go elsewhere to smoke cigarettes.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. Several tools were taken from the vehicle, including cordless saws and a DSLR digital camera.

May 10

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West.

A non-injury collision was reported in the 22400 block of 56th Avenue West. A vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was given a citation for DUI and returned to his residence.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. The handle to one of the vehicle’s doors was broken off and several tools were missing from inside.

A Mountlake Terrace resident reported a large unknown dog in his yard killing and eating his chickens. The dog was unapproachable, but the owner of the chickens took several pictures of it and provided them to police.

May 11

A theft was reported in the 22300 block of 51st Street Southwest. A man said he had just returned home from jail when he discovered some of his items were inside the residence. The resident had a no-contact order against the man. The man was arrested for violating that order.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West. A vehicle hit the rear bumper of another vehicle parked in a parking lot there.

May 12

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. One subject requested to be taken to a restaurant on 244th Street Southwest. Both parties were given DV pamphlets.