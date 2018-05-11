Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 4-10

May 4

A possible burglary was reported in the 5800 block of 242nd Street Southwest. Nothing appeared to be missing or broken, but the deadbolt was not locked and the television was on. The resident was sure she locked the deadbolt and did not remember leaving the television on.

May 5

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 4300 block of 222nd Street Southwest. A man was seen laying on the sidewalk with his buttocks exposed. He was reportedly asking passers by to grab his buttocks. He was arrested for felony indecent exposure.

May 6

A phone was reported stolen from the 22200 block of 56th Avenue West.

A disturbance was reported in the 5600 block of 236th Street Southwest. A woman and her brother-in-law were arguing. The man had punched the woman in the face and spit on her. He was arrested for domestic assault.

May 7

A theft was reported in the 6300 block of 219th Street Southwest. A tailgate was stolen from a pickup truck’s bed. Damage is estimated at $2,000 with damage to wiring being about $1,000.

Two possibly aggressive dogs were reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. The owner of the victim dog described having to pull the two aggressive dogs off of her dog. The victim dog did not show any visible injuries. The owner of the two dogs left, but the owner of the victim dog gave the responding officer his vehicle information. The case will be forwarded to animal control.

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was found in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. The license plates found on the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest.

May 8

An assault with a weapon was reported near the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 235th Street Southwest. A bicyclist reportedly drew a knife on a vehicle driver in a road rage incident. Neither party was interested in pursuing charges.

A vehicle illegally parked in the 22000 block of 64th Avenue West was towed. It had initially been marked on May 3.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A driver’s side window was smashed and the glove compartment had been opened, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

May 9

A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was located in the 22100 block of 66th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. The vehicle’s registration, designer sunglasses, designer backpack, designer purse, GPS unit and $200 cash were among the items stolen.

A theft was reported in the 5100 block of 239th Street Southwest. An aluminum scaffold was stolen, valued at $50.

Graffiti was reported in the 4700 block of 238th Place Southwest.

May 10

Two vehicles crashed in the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. No injuries reported.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West. A man tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase merchandise at a store there, but the cashier recognized it as a fake and did not accept it. The suspect’s vehicle information was given to responding officers for the report. No losses reported.

An incident of identity theft was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. A victim called to report someone had written one of his checks in the amount of $1,050. However, the hand-written part said “ten thousand fifty,” so his bank was refusing to cash the check because of the discrepancy. His bank contacted him and he said he did not write the check and did not know who would have written the check. No losses reported.