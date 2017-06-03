Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 28-June 1

May 28

A burglary was reported in the 5800 block of 214th Street Southwest. The resident had been away from home for a few days and when he returned, the residence had been ransacked and several high-value items were taken, including two televisions and two computers.

A stolen vehicle was found in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive.

A reusable grocery bag containing several items, including a planner and receipts, was found in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. The bag was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

May 29

A hit and run was reported near the intersection of 58th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Alcohol was stolen from a store.

A burglary was reported in the 4800 block of 218th Place Southwest. A cordless drill was missing. The residence has surveillance cameras set up. The suspect was seen riding a bicycle up to an open garage and taking a backpack full of tools on surveillance video.

May 30

A victim came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a vehicle prowl. A laptop, check book and $2,000 cash were stolen.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. The woman said she had responded to a Craigslist ad offering $400 in exchange for advertising space on her vehicle. Then, a few days ago, she had received a check in the mail for $1,660 from “Cardiovascular Research Foundation.” She was told to keep $400 of the money and to advertise the foundation, then send the remaining $1,260 to an address in Chicago. She brought the check to her bank, which told her the check was fake and the account was not real.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 23500 block of 56th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. Documents were stolen from the glove compartment.

A burglary was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. A bottle of prescription pills was taken.

An attempted commercial burglary was reported in the 6600 block of 244th Street Southwest. A service door was pried open and the business’s safe was sitting in the doorway. The safe appeared to be too big to fit through the door. Though the safe was out of place, nothing appeared to be missing.

A backpack was found in the 23300 block of 67th Avenue West.

May 31

A found wallet was brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department so the owner could recover it.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. Her bank called her to verify a Venmo payment to a woman the victim does not know. The payment was not completed, report for information only.

June 1

A disturbance was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A man reportedly threatened a woman with a gun. However, responding officers said it was clear upon their arrival that the reports were unfounded. The man did have a warrant out of Edmonds, so he was arrested.

A commercial burglary in progress was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. The suspect fled when officers arrived. Officers attempted to pursue the suspect vehicle but terminated the pursuit after the suspect vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 MPH. The officer’s dash cam video was entered into evidence.