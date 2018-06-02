Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, May 25-31

May 25

A pile of rocks, dirt and concrete was dumped and spread around in the parking lot of Kings 3 restaurant, and the back deck of the restaurant was damaged, apparently by a vehicle collision. The restaurant owner suspected the dump was intentional. A South Carolina license plate was found on the ground, and witnesses spotted a white Ford pickup truck with an orange rental trailer around the time of the act. The damage to the deck and removal of the waste were estimated to amount to about $1,800.

May 26

A reckless burning incident occurred behind a Public Storage facility on 66th Avenue West. Four juveniles were seen setting a fire, which reached 3 feet high, but they ran away when yelled at. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher.

May 27

A man was reported wandering through traffic in the 5900 block of 244th Street Southwest. When police arrived, they found him lying on the curb, highly intoxicated. He was unable to identify himself other than his name, and was taken to Swedish Hospital.

May 28

-An attempted burglary occurred at an apartment in the 21400 block of 52nd Street Southwest. A woman was found attempting to break into her mother’s home to obtain a jacket. The woman was found to possess drug paraphernalia and was arrested and taken into custody.

-A burglary was reported in the 5300 block of 218th Street Southwest when a woman and her husband found jewelry missing in their home. Upon investigation, the officer concluded this was a case of theft with known subjects, which was made to look like a burglary.

-An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22600 block of 44th Avenue West. A man’s mailbox was knocked over.

May 29

-A hole was smashed in the glass of the front door of Urban City coffee, and the cash register drawer had been emptied. Two ipads were found to have been taken.

-A broken window was reported at Splash Nail Salon, and the cash register was found to be empty. The owner said the register had $90. Video footage showed the suspect was wearing gloves.

-A Kindle was stolen from an unlocked housing unit in the 23000 block of 56th Avenue West.

– A motorcycle had been moved to a different garage while the owner was out of town. The ignition was punched out, and damages were estimated at around $1,000.

May 30

-In a suspicious incident reported at Mountlake Terrace High School, the date 6/05/18 and a sketch of a gun had been scratched into a wall. The sketch had been seen earlier in the week written in fluid.

-A theft occurred in the 22400 block of 58th Avenue West. A paint sprayer was reported stolen from inside a vehicle parked in the owner’s driveway. The sprayer was valued at $2,500.

-A burglary was reported on the 5400 block of 212th St SW. The bedrooms had been “tossed” and the door left open, and an unknown number of items were taken.

May 31

A DUI was reported in a parking lot outside Premera. The woman was taken to the hospital, and then to the Lynnwood jail.