Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 19-25

May 19

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her pet rabbits had been stolen. Two rabbits were taken from their hutch in the back yard. The back yard is fenced and contains a rabbit hutch and a smaller fenced area for the rabbits to play in. She said it is unlikely that they got out of their hutch, and if they had, they were too fat to jump out of the smaller fenced area. There were no signs of animal attack.

A Lyft driver reported one of his clients damaged his vehicle in the 21200 block of 41st Court West. The driver said he picked up two women in Seattle and drove them to their residence in Mountlake Terrace. They were very intoxicated. When one woman got out of the vehicle, she fell over and hit her head on the vehicle, leaving a dent. The women did not respond when he tried to contact them after he realized his vehicle was damaged. The report was taken for information only.

May 20

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A woman said her ex-boyfriend smashed the back window of her vehicle.

A civil dispute was reported in the 4700 block of 223rd Place Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West. Several tools, valued at a total of $1,240, were stolen from a shed.

A burglary was reported in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. A storage container had been broken into and several items of paperwork were missing.

May 21

A burglary was reported in the 21400 block of 54th Place Southwest. A home in the area had been ransacked. A television is the only item known to be missing at the time of the report, but the victim would follow up later if any additional items were discovered missing. The television was valued at $3,000.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

May 22

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 6400 block of 234th Place Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A padlock was cut off of a storage unit and four pieces of luggage were missing.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5500 block of 244th Street Southwest.

May 23

A Mountlake Terrace resident came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of identity theft. Approximately $900 was charged to one of his credit accounts without his permission.

A theft was reported in the 5500 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman reported a bottle of oxycodone that she hid in her residence was missing.

Mountlake Terrace police officers assisted Edmonds police officers responding to an altercation in the 21700 block of Highway 99.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22200 block of 70th Avenue West. A pair of sunglasses were taken and several other items were not in their normal places.

May 24

Two vehicles crashed in the intersection of 43rd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. A vehicle that was turning left onto 212th Street Southwest collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on 212th Street Southwest.

An officer was dispatched to a potential fraud in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A cashier called to report a potential customer trying to buy alcohol with a fake ID. The responding officer scanned the ID, revealing it was real, but that the person on the ID did not appear to be the person trying to buy the alcohol. The officer pressed the suspect about the issue and he eventually admitted the ID belonged to his relative, and that he is 18 years old.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. The vehicle’s registration was removed from the glove box.

May 25

An attempted burglary was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. The victim told responding officers that a window screen was partially detached. There appeared to be no damage to the window screen, but he said he knew it was attached when he left about one hour prior.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A front passenger window was broken out of the vehicle. Paperwork and two jackets were taken.

A gun that has been missing since last year was reported stolen from the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

An officer who was traveling in the 6000 block of 236th Street Southwest noticed smoke at the old Evergreen Elementary School property. A single male subject was seen running away from the fire as officers arrived. The fire was extinguished by firefighters. The subject was not located again. Concrete and wood structures were being erected in the area, resembling a skate park.