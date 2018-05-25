Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 18-25

May 18

A theft was reported at a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Two bottles of liquor were stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West. A front passenger window was shattered. A purse was taken, but nothing of value was inside the purse.

May 19

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A bottle of alcohol was taken from a store there.

A suspicious incident was reported at a building in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. An employee saw a man break a window to enter the building. He was contacted and issued a trespass notice.

A disabled vehicle was reported blocking traffic in the 23600 block of 48th Avenue West.

May 20

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21300 block of 50th Avenue West. The vehicle was not damaged and nothing appeared to be missing, but items from the glove box were strewn about the vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. About $15 in loose change and the vehicle’s registration form were taken.

May 21

A burglary was reported in the 4700 block of 229th Place Southwest. A residence had been broken into and ransacked. Jewelry, alcohol and “fudge-scicles” were among the items that had been taken.

May 22

A theft was reported in the 23100 block of 46th Avenue West. The victim said her ex-boyfriend had taken items from her.

May 23

A burglary was reported in the 4600 block of 242nd Street Southwest. Items had been gone through inside a residence and a window was left open. A TV, laptop and tablet were among the missing items.

A theft was reported at a construction site in the 4100 block fo 212th Street Southwest. Power cords and three plug-in power ports were taken. Estimated loss is $4,000.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5400 block of 218th Street Southwest. The glove box had been gone through, but nothing appeared to be missing.

A vehicle stolen from Mill Creek was recovered in the 5500 block of 220th Street Southwest.

May 24

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of 58th Avenue West. A work van was broken into and tools and electrical wire were stolen.

A pill was found inside a school in the 22200 block of 39th Avenue West. The school was not missing any medications and it was unclear where the pill came from. It was entered into evidence for destruction.

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest. Both vehicles were occupied. The suspect driver reportedly rolled down the window and said sorry to the victim vehicle before driving off without exchanging information.

An attempted burglary was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. The front door had been damaged.

May 25

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West. Someone had sprayed “6/5/18” on a piece of wood with a cleaning product in a public bathroom there. It’s unclear if the date has any significance. It was photographed before it dried and vanished. A photograph was entered into evidence.