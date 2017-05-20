Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 13-18

May 13

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The suspect tried to take $890.17 worth of alcohol from the store. The loss prevention employee said the suspect had stolen approximately $2,000 worth of alcohol in previous thefts. This time, the suspect left without the items after being contacted by loss prevention, but officers were able to positively identify him. He has been charged with attempted theft and has been trespassed from the store.

Mountlake Terrace police officers assisted the Brier Police Department with a residential burglary investigation in the 23800 block of 27th Place West. A door to the residence was broken, it was locked but able to swing open. A jewelry box had been emptied out on a dresser and a bed and items of jewelry were missing. Brier Police are investigating.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A rear passenger-side window was shattered and a purse was taken. Credit card transactions totaling approximately $1,517 were made with cards kept inside the purse. The suspect was spotted on surveillance video.

A burglary was reported in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way. Entrance was made through a window. Several pairs of shoes, video game consoles and their accessories, as well as belts and wallets were stolen, among other items.

May 14

A resident came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a theft. The victim said she had ordered a new TV stand online. The package was delivered, but it was not found on her doorstep when she returned home.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A vehicle insurance card was stolen.

May 15

A vehicle stolen from Edmonds was located in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive.

A resident came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a theft. The victims said earlier this month, they got a notice in the mail confirming their change of address to an address in Arkansas. They do not own a property in Arkansas and did not file for a change of address. They have informed the post office, which has corrected the change of address, but a package they had ordered had already been diverted to Arkansas. They do not know if any other mail was stolen during this time.

May 16

An incident of harassment was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

May 17

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A chainsaw was stolen from inside a truck.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. Several items were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A GPS system and its charger were stolen.

May 18

A collision was reported near the intersection of 219th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. The driver of a vehicle accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into a “Dead End” sign. The driver and one passenger were not injured.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A vehicle backed into a vehicle legally parked in a parking lot there.

A pedestrian hit-and-run was reported near the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. The pedestrian victim was standing but crying and said her arm hurt. She was able to provide the driver’s license plate number. The driver was contacted and said he didn’t realize he needed to stay there because the pedestrian fled the scene after being hit. A prosecutor will review the case and decide if charges will be filed.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. Pepper spray was taken from inside the vehicle.

Fire and police crews were dispatched to the intersection of 66th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest for a person slumped over in a vehicle. By the time the responding officer arrived, fire was clearing the scene as they were not needed. Two people were sleeping inside the vehicle. There were no drugs or medical issues.