Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 11-18

May 11

A vehicle stolen from Lake Forest Park was recovered in the 24300 block of 54th Avenue West.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive. The victim vehicle suffered superficial damage. The driver was uninjured.

A burglary was reported at a storage unit in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. Guitars, speakers, microphone, a parachute and clothing were among the items stolen from the unit.

May 12

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. A complex clubhouse had been damaged and concrete was poured over community barbecues.

A vehicle prowl was reported int he 21500 block fo 48th Avenue West. Sunglasses, prescription pills, perfume and the vehicle’s registration were among the items taken.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

A vehicle stolen from Everett was recovered int he 24300 block of 54th Avenue West.

May 13

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5100 block of 238th Place Southwest.

May 14

A burglary was reported in the 23000 block of 46th Avenue West. Items were strewn about the residence. A jewelry box and laptop were among the missing items.

A theft was reported int he 22000 block fo 52nd Avenue West. A cell phone and wallet were stolen from a trailer on a construction site.

A theft was reported in the 5300 block fo 228th Street Southwest. Four gift cards were stolen from a desk.

An illegally parked vehicle was towed from the 24000 block of 50th Place West. It had been initially reported and marked on May 8.

May 15

A commercial burglary was reported in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. A construction site had been burglarized overnight, with approximately $4,800 worth of tools stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5500 block of 230th Street Southwest. Cash, a backpack and the vehicle’s stereo were among the items stolen.

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report a fraud.

May 16

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report that his bicycle was stolen off of his vehicle bike rack.

May 17

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A teenage male had taken cash out of a tip jar.

A fraud was reported in the 5000 block fo 243rd Street Southwest.

May 18

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A possible assault was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman said a store manager got mad at her for taking up too much space in a laundry room and hit her. The manager said she became scared when the woman got mad at her. She said she tried to get the woman out fo the store and didn’t mean to hit her. Report for information only.

A woman surrendered an old weapon in the 22100 block of 53rd Avenue West. She said the rifle was her husband’s, and he recently died. She didn’t want it.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 22300 block of 60th Avenue West. It had been marked four days prior.