Mountlake Terrace police blotter: March 6-9

March 6

A burglary in progress was reported in the 5000 block of 212th Street Southwest. Responding officers found the house dark with no one inside and no signs of forced entry.

Beer and medication were reportedly stolen from a business in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported at a building in the 5500 block of 236th Street Southwest. Copper wire, appliances and a large shed were taken from the vacant building.

Two bicycles were reportedly stolen from the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest.

A firearm was found in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. It was a loaded .38-caliber handgun.

March 7

A vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing Lakeview Drive in the 23000 block. The vehicle did not see the pedestrian, but the pedestrian was in a crosswalk. Unknown injuries.

A possible rollover collision was reported in the 6800 block of 220th Street Southwest. A vehicle was seen laying on its driver side. The driver was contacted and was okay. It was unclear how fast the vehicle was going at the time of the crash.

March 8

A theft was reported at a store in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. Several items were taken. The suspect was spotted on surveillance video.

A tire had been slashed on a vehicle parked in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A tire had been slashed on a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest.

March 9

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 24300 block of 57th Avenue West.

An ongoing identity theft incident was reported. The victim came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that several accounts had been opened in her name without permission. They had a total of more than $9,700 in charges.

Tires had been punctured on three vehicles parked at a residence in the 4900 block of 217th Street Southwest.