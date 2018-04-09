Mountlake Terrace police blotter: March 31-April 8

March 31

A theft was reported in the 22900 block fo 40th Avenue West. Items were taken from the garage of a residence there, including two lawn chairs and several outdoor games.

A vehicle versus pedestrian collision was reported in the 6100 block of Ballinger Way. The pedestrian was crossing the street without a crosswalk. The vehicle had just turned right onto Ballinger Way from 244th Street Southwest and the pedestrian was running across the street. The pedestrian was issued a citation for crossing a street not at a crosswalk.

April 1

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23300 block of 54th Avenue West. Nothing appeared to be missing, but the ignition was severely damaged and the key fob no longer locks or unlocks the doors.

April 2

A theft was reported at a business in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. The victim said she used the restroom at the business and accidentally left her purse inside. When she returned to retrieve her purse, it was missing. The purse was later found in the 22100 block of 64th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A makeup bag containing $500 worth of makeup and three rings valued at $180, $85 and $80 were among the stolen items. A window was broken on the vehicle, valued at $200 damage.

April 4

A resident turned two firearms in to the Mountlake Terrace police department for destruction. He said they had belonged to his deceased parents.

A rear license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5800 block of 241st Street Southwest. A set of keys were stolen from the glove box.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6100 block of 219th Street Southwest. Two fire extinguishers had been deployed inside a parking lot there. No vehicles appeared to have been damaged.

April 5

A theft was reported at a store in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Two carpet cleaners, valued at $500 each, were missing from the store. The cable securing them had been cut.

An abandoned vehicle parked in the 23400 block of 55th Avenue West was towed. It had been cited and marked on March 27 and had not been moved since.

April 6

A possible shoplift was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Gift cards may have been stolen. The suspect was contacted and trespassed from the store.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 2300 block of Lakeview Drive. A hearing aid and $28 cash were stolen. The hearing aid is valued at $1,300.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23300 block of La Pierre Drive. The vehicle’s key hole had been punched and was no longer functioning. Two pairs of designer sunglasses, valued at $150 each, were stolen.

April 7

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. The victim, a boat owner, reported newly installed batteries , an amplifier, an extra carburetor and two leather seats were stolen out of his boat.

April 8

A hit-and-run was reported in a parking lot in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. The collision caused the victim’s vehicle to turn 90 degrees, now perpendicular to the spot it had been parked in. The victim vehicle was damaged. Pieces of an amber light on the suspect’s vehicle were left behind at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.