Mountlake Terrace police blotter: March 23-31

March 23

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22200 block of 64th Avenue West. The victim said two vehicles were unlocked overnight there, and both had been rifled through. Two pieces of mail containing checks and a prescription tube of fungal cream were missing.

A credit card was reported found in the road in the 6400 block of 222nd Street Southwest. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the card, but nobody was home. It was logged into property.

March 24

A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 23400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A report of suspicious drug-related activity was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. The responding officer contacted three teenagers in a vehicle there. The vehicle smelled like marijuana. The officer asked where it was, and the teens gave the officer the marijuana. None appeared to be under the influence. The marijuana was seized and the officers gave the teenagers a warning.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. Gas cans and tools were taken from a vehicle parked there.

March 25

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 22300 block of 70th Avenue West. A work van was taken from a parking lot there. The keys were not inside, but the vehicle may have been unlocked.

A shoplifting incident was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Alcohol was stolen from a store there. The store manager said three bottles were taken, but was unsure of their value.

March 27

A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence. The legal owner of the vehicle said he sold the vehicle to a man in Mountlake Terrace. A few days later, the vehicle was stolen. The transfer of ownership had not been mailed in yet, and the title was inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a fraud. The man said he had been scammed out of $5,598 over the phone. The suspect told the victim he had won the lottery and would get $10 million, but first he needed to pay to process the winnings. He paid the first four requests for payment before realizing it was a scam.

A satchel was reported found in the 23300 block of 48th Avenue West. The bag was hanging on a fence there. Inside were several cables and a computer mouse, but no computer or laptop. The satchel was taken to the police department for safekeeping.

March 28

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. She said four credit cards that she did not authorize were opened in her name. Charges on those cards totaled more than $550.

An assault was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. The victim said he was fishing and another man who was fishing got upset that the victim was keeping fish that were “too small.” The victim told him to “worry about his own fish,” but the suspect wouldn’t drop the subject. When the victim went to leave, the suspect shoved him. The victim landed on his back in the lake and dropped his pole in the water. The suspect got in an SUV and left. The victim was advised to call police if he saw the suspect again.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A front passenger window was shattered and a purse with several items inside, including bank cards, was taken.

March 29

An incident of graffiti was reported on a building in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West.

March 30

A wallet found in the 5800 block of 236th Street Southwest was turned into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 4500 block of 326th Street Southwest. The reporting party said he saw two men drive around the streets in an apartment complex there for several hours. Then they both got out of the vehicle, went into a building, came out and left. When he went into the building, he noticed the coin operated dryer in the laundry room had its coin box pried off. Unknown how much money was inside the box. There were no surveillance cameras.

A theft was reported in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West. A locker was broken into and a pair of Air Jordans shoes were taken.

March 31

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West. One vehicle was traveling westbound and the other was traveling northbound. Both said they had a green light. There were no independent witnesses, so no citation was issued.