Mountlake Terrace police blotter: March 17-24

March 17

A utility trailer was stolen from the 4800 block of 238th Street Southwest. It is unknown when it was taken.

March 18

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The vehicle’s registration, insurance card and other paperwork were taken.

March 19

A stolen vehicle was located in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest.

March 20

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. Locks on pay-per-load washing machines were broken and money was missing.

An assault was reported in the 5400 block of 223rd Place Southwest. The victim said her long-time friend assaulted her. After officers spoke to witnesses, the suspect was issued a citation for assault.

March 22

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A large tub of cat litter was stolen from the rear of the vehicle.

A commercial burglary was reported from a few days prior. Three pieces of industrial equipment were taken from the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest.

Two license plates were found in some bushes in the 21500 block of 40th Avenue West.

March 23

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman and her daughter were arguing about the language the daughter was using.

A disturbance was reported in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West after a man refused to leave a business that had stopped serving him alcohol because he had had too much. He was issued a trespass notice.

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 6200 block of 236th Street Southwest. She caught the attention of the officer while she was driving slowly in the area. She attempted several field sobriety tests and failed. She later gave a breath test, reading 0.190 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The front license plate was missing.

March 24

Officers were called to the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West after a woman jumped in front of a moving vehicle. Officers observed the woman standing in the middle of the road, blocking vehicles. She yelled at the officers that she wanted to go home and she was worried that someone was following her. She refused to give her name or the name of the person she thought was following her. She was involuntarily taken to Swedish Edmonds for a medical evaluation.