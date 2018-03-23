Mountlake Terrace police blotter: March 15-22

March 15

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6100 block of 236th Street Southwest. A GPS system, radar detector, hiking gear and visor were among the items stolen, valued at a total of $365.

March 16

A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A door to a storage room had been broken open, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 5700 block fo 242nd Street Southwest.

March 17

A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A motorcycle helmet and a Bluetooth headset were stolen. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

March 18

An officer on patrol saw a vehicle that had apparently driven through a picket fence in the 21700 block of 48th Avenue West. There was significant damage to the fence. The officer attempted to contact the homeowners, who were not home. Photographs of the scene were entered into evidence and a business card for the officer was left at the house.

March 19

A burglary was reported int he 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A garage unit had been broken into and a vehicle was prowled. Nothing was apparently missing from the vehicle or garage, but contents from the glove box were dumped on the seat of the vehicle.

A possible theft was reported in the 6000 block fo 244th Street Southwest. Car keys could not be located in the area. The victim believes she may have dropped the keys, but she could not find them.

A wallet was found in the 5500 block of 212th Street Southwest. The wallet was placed in evidence for safekeeping.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 21800 block of 60th Avenue West.

March 20

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report an incident of fraud. The victim’s credit card was used to make 11 fraudulent purchases for a total of $460.75.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 21200 block of 58th Avenue West. A man discovered $1,682.20 had been stolen from his bank account.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22200 block of 56th Avenue West. Two suspects were contacted. After talking to them, they were cleared of prowling suspicions, as one of them owned the vehicle in question, but the other had active warrants out of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for his warrants.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. Nothing appeared to be missing or damaged, but contents of the glove box had been dumped on the front seat.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. A crate, blanket, cleaning products, razor and mail were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle.

March 21

A suspicious person was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. He was seen walking into traffic and behaving abnormally. He was contacted by officers and taken to his residence. Later that day, the same man was making customers inside a store there uncomfortable. He had an outstanding warrant and was arrested for the warrant only.

A man was arrested on a Mountlake Terrace warrant in Lake Forest Park. He was put in the custody of Terrace officers who transported him to the Lynnwood Jail.

March 22

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. A sliding glass door to a residence was broken, but it did not appear that anything had been moved or taken from inside.

An officer was dispatched to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department when a man was found laying outside. He said he wanted to turn himself in for a felony warrant. He did have an outstanding robbery warrant out of Richland and was arrested.