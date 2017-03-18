Mountlake Terrace police blotter: March 10-16

March 10

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive.

March 11

A resident in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest discovered his vehicle had a large dent in the rear quarter panel. It appeared as though someone had kicked the vehicle. It was parked in its designated spot.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. The victim had been inside a business there. When she returned to her vehicle, the passenger side had suffered damage.

A disturbance was reported at a building in the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West. Two men were inside a restroom there trying to help a woman who was apparently overdosing. One of the men had a no-contact order with the woman. He fled when police arrived, and was later located and detained for drug paraphernalia and order violation.

March 13

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21900 block of 53rd Avenue West. No items were taken, but glove boxes had been opened and paperwork had been gone through. The victim said he leaves his door unlocked and stores no items of value in the vehicle so that no one breaks his windows.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A GPS unit was taken from the vehicle.

An attempted vehicle prowl was reported in the 21500 block of 58th Avenue West. The incident was recorded on surveillance video.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 22000 block of 37th Avenue West.

March 14

An incident of fraud was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Police Station. The victim reported a $900 check that he did not write was cashed from his account.

March 16

A robbery was reported at a store in the 22800 block of 212th Street Southwest. A subject attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol, but threw it at the store’s manager as he was leaving the store.

An officer observed a vehicle driving with expired tabs. The officer pulled over the vehicle and told the driver his tabs were expired. The driver was confused and produced a registration that was current, but for a different license plate number. The plate came back to a different vehicle. Both plates were seized for destruction.