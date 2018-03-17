Mountlake Terrace police blotter: March 10-15

March 10

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. A mailbox appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 24200 block of 56th Avenue West. A resident in the area heard a vehicle’s tires screech. He went outside and saw the vehicle leaving the scene after apparently crashing into his neighbor’s fence. The witness gave the license plate number and a description of the vehicle and driver to the responding officer.

A driver in distress was seen driving southbound on 52nd Avenue West in the 21300 block. The vehicle struck a mailbox bank, continued up a hill, stop and begin rolling backwards until it hit a curb. The driver appeared to have a seizure for about 5-10 minutes. The driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation. No injuries to the driver or the six-year-old passenger.

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 23500 block of 67th Avenue West. Eggs had been thrown on a property there.

March 12

A burglary was reported in the 6300 block of 213th Place Southwest. Cable, valued at $500, was taken.

A burglary was reported in the 5800 block of 218th Place Southwest. A fishing pole and two reels, valued at $600, were missing.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

March 13

A theft was reported in the 6000 block fo 244th Street Southwest. A television was stolen from a business there.

March 14

A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A storage closet inside a garage had been forced open and a lock box, safe and two rifles were taken from inside. A second burglary was also reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Another storage locker inside a garage had been broken into and several personal items were taken.

A vehicle roll was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. A glove box and center console had been rifled through. A garbage bag and three dollars were taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West.

A man was arrested for DUI after a crash in the 6600 block of 228th Street Southwest. When contacting the suspect, officers believed he may be intoxicated and so asked him to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed. A breath test showed a 0.206 percent blood alcohol concentration.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 22400 block fo 58th Avenue West. It had been marked for impound a week prior and had a expired tabs.

March 15

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report a fraud. A woman had received an email offering her a $4,000 loan. She was interested in the loan and responded via phone. The man on the other end of the phone told her they needed advanced payment and told her to buy gift cards and give him the numbers. She bought $1,712.50 in gift cards. She has closed her bank account and is working with the bank.

A two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 70th Avenue West. A vehicle driving south had a green light and moved into the intersection. For unknown reasons, a second vehicle heading eastbound also began moving, though the second vehicle had a red light. The first vehicle hit the second vehicle. Both vehicles were badly damaged. The drier of the second vehicle was cited for failing to obey a traffic light.