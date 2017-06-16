Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 9-16

June 9

Mail was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest.

June 10

An attempted vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 49th Court West. The front door handle was damaged, but it was unclear if the suspects made entry.

An attempted vehicle prowl was reported in the 4600 block of 216th Street Southwest. The front door handle was damaged, but entry to the vehicle was not made.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. Items were taken from the glove box and center console.

A motorcycle was stolen from the 4100 block of 212th Street Southwest.

Graffiti was reported inside a tunnel along the Interurban Trail.

June 11

A disturbance was reported in the 22900 block of 59th Avenue West. A woman had reportedly been messing with locks to houses in the area and banging on doors. Reporting parties stated it sounded as though she was trying to insert keys into their locks. Officers located the suspect hiding behind a shed in the backyard of a house in the 5900 block of 226th Street Southwest. Responding officers report she was “highly intoxicated” and would not provide officers with information, including her name. She kept saying she “wanted to go home” and gave an address in the 5800 block of 223rd Place Southwest. Her mother was contacted and she was released back to her residence.

June 12

A disturbance was reported in the 22900 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman’s friend took her vehicle keys from her because he believed she was under the influence of alcohol. The man gave the keys to the responding officer upon request. The officer did not see any indication the woman was under the influence, so he gave the keys back to her.

A bicycle was reported found in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. The bicycle had not been reported stolen. It has been turned over into evidence for safekeeping.

June 13

A disturbance was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. A woman was reported throwing things around her room and had attempted to set something on fire. She was possibly under the influence of drugs. She was taken to Swedish Edmonds for medical evaluation.

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Two shoplifters had taken merchandise without paying for it, then left it outside the store. It’s unclear if more items were taken than what was recovered. Both suspects were trespassed from the store.

A victim came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. Unauthorized charges of $906.27 were made to the victim’s account for a rental car in Ohio several months ago. He had reported the fraud to the rental car company, but the bank suggested he made a police report.

June 14

A burglary was reported at a building in the 23600 block of 52nd Avenue West. Surveillance video from several nights before showed two suspects attempted to break into a door on the west side of the building. A storage room was also broken into. It appeared that nothing was taken.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 22100 block of 58th Avenue West. A company credit card was apparently compromised with approximately $800 worth of charges made.

An incident of harassment was reported in the 23900 block of 59th Place West.

A physical domestic assault was reported in the 4700 block of 237th Place Southwest. One person was arrested.

A burglary was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. Keys to a vehicle were stolen from inside a residence and the vehicle was missing.

June 15

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a theft from the day before. She had left her wallet in a locker inside a building in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. It was missing when she returned to the locker.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. A bicycle was stolen from the area. It had been chained to a pole underneath a covered parking area.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. One person was arrested.

June 16

A disturbance was reported in the 23400 block of 55th Avenue West. A man was yelling, screaming and banging on walls. He was under the influence of Xanax and had a warrant out of Bothell. He was arrested without incident.