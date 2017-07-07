Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 30-July 6

June 30

A window was broken at a school in the 22000 block of 52nd Avenue West. The report was requested for information only.

July 1

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. The bike has an estimated value of $400 and the chain that had been used to lock the bike is valued at $25.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. A set of keys and a GPS system were stolen.

July 2

A collision was reported in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. No one was injured in the incident, though two vehicles were damaged. A witness said the he saw the first vehicle stopped on 220th Street Southwest due to traffic backing up at the light at 70th Street Southwest. The second vehicle was seen changing lanes multiple times, apparently to try to get around traffic. The second vehicle moved into the oncoming lane to continue to pass traffic and cut back into the correct lane to avoid oncoming traffic, which is when it hit the first vehicle. The driver was issued an infraction for driving on the wrong side of the road.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 23800 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A bicycle theft was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. The bicycle had been chained to a railing outside the owner’s front door. The bike is valued at $800.

July 3

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A vehicle had been legally parked in a parking lot there while the owner was shopping. When she returned, the rear of her vehicle had been damaged.

A credit card was found in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. It was taken to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for safekeeping.

A dog was found hiding under a vehicle in the 7000 block of 226th Place Southwest. The dog was brought to the Police Department and given water while officers attempted to contact the owner. Less than one hour later, the dog was reunited with its owner.

A burglary was reported in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West. Burglary alarms were going off and the alarm company advised two subjects were going through display cases. The subjects were gone when officers arrived and a K-9 track was unsuccessful. Display cases had been smashed and several items were missing. The manager arrived on scene and according to surveillance video, the subjects were inside the store for about 5 minutes total. The video was entered into evidence.

July 5

A burglary was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. The top lock had been pried open and approximately $5 in change was stolen from the residence. A necklace valued at $200 was also missing. It will cost an estimated $100 to fix the lock.

A vehicle was reported backing up into some bushes in the 22900 block of 44th avenue West. The driver was located inside the vehicle. She said she thought her vehicle malfunctioned while she was trying to parallel park, which is why it backed up into the bushes. The responding officer conducted a few field sobriety tests, which the woman failed. She declined to give a breath test. She was arrested for investigation of DUI.

A robbery was reported in the 21200 block of 44th Avenue West. A store employee said he saw a man in his early 20s try to steal condoms from the store. The employee confronted the suspect, who pushed the employee and left. The employee was scratched but declined aid. He declined to press charges.

July 6

A burglary was reported in the 22500 block of 48th Avenue West. A woman said she could hear someone inside her residence when no one was supposed to be there. She locked herself in the bathroom for safety. When officers arrived, no one was inside the residence other than the woman. Nothing appeared to be missing, though there were signs of forced entry. A K-9 track was attempted with negative results.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.