Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 25-29

June 25

A victim came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a laptop theft.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5200 block of 218th Street Southwest. It was later recovered.

A vehicle was reportedly vandalized while parked in the 23300 block of 53rd Avenue West. A window was broken but nothing was taken.

June 26

Opened mail was found in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The mail had originally come from another area. Three envelopes contained financial information and a fourth contained a Seattle Sounders ticket. The mail was brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for safekeeping until the owners can be located.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A storage unit had been broken into and a fe items were taken, including a sword, a dagger and a walking cane. The owners had not visited the unit since April, so it is unclear when the burglary occurred.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A backpack and portable speaker were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 5600 block of 219th Place Southwest. The victim had left his cell phone with his belongings while swimming in a lake. He said the phone was unattended for approximately 10 minutes before noticing it was missing. The cell phone had a tracker on it and was located at a residence in the 4800 block of 237th Street Southwest.

June 27

A bicycle theft was reported in the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West. The bicycle was valued at $150. The victim was able to provide a serial number for the bike.

An incident of credit card fraud was reported in the 21800 block of 55th Avenue West. More than $1,100 in fraudulent charges were made in a five-minute period.

A disturbance was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. Multiple neighbors reported loud yelling and items being thrown from a balcony. Officers contacted a woman who was outside. She told officers her son was having a difficult time following a breakup. Officers contacted the son said he was fine. Both parties were provided domestic violence packets.

June 28

A theft was reported in the 22800 block of 48th Place West. A package had been delivered to a residence’s doorstep. Shortly after, the homeowner was notified through a security system that someone else was on the porch. When the homeowner came outside, a man was bending over a package that had been opened. Nothing was taken, but the suspect was cited for third-degree theft after being confirmed on surveillance video.

A theft was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School. A football was stolen from the campus. It was later returned and the case was closed.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of 220th Street Southwest. Three bicycles were taken from in front of a residence there

June 29

A burglary in progress was reported in the 7900 block of 228th Street Southwest. When officers arrived, they saw a man inside the building holding a duffle bag. He complied with verbal commands to get on the ground. He was turned over to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22900 block of 58th Avenue West. A couple of dollars in loose change and a pair of prescription sunglasses were stolen.

A vehicle stolen from Kirkland was located in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. It was impounded.