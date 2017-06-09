Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 2-7

June 2

A theft was reported in the 22200 block of 36th Avenue West. A woman said her daughter’s locket was taken and she believes a contractor she had hired may have taken it.

Squatters were reported inside a building located in the 4500 block of 225th street Southwest.

June 3

A vehicle stolen from Mount Vernon was found in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest.

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 5200 block of 216th Street Southwest.

A bench was reported stolen from a park in the 5400 block of 244th Street Southwest. The bench had been donated to the city about two month ago as a memorial.

Mail was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest.

June 4

A loaded magazine for a firearm was found in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. The magazine was a 9mm magazine and contained a full six bullets. It was entered into evidence.

A theft was reported in the 21900 block of 49th Place West. Several items were stolen from a garage, including ammunition, a power drill and a pack.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4800 block of 219th Street Southwest. The vehicle’s owner was not sure if it was locked and said a spare key was inside the vehicle among a pile of belongings in the back.

June 5

A stolen vehicle was found in the 5400 block of 224th Street Southwest.

A disturbance was reported in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. A man appeared to be trying to steal building lights from the commercial property.

An incident of harassment was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A resident there discovered a note left on their vehicle referring to him as an expletive and asking him not to park so close to the driveway. The responding officer tried to contact the immediate neighbor but no one answered the door, so a business card was left.

June 6

An incident of harassment was reported in the 5600 block of 236th Street Southwest. A woman reported that someone was constantly contacting her on social media making inappropriate and offensive comments. She did not recognize the name of the person contacting her, but believes it could be a fake account for someone she knows. She was told how to get an anti-harassment order if the contact continued.

A person came to the front counter of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. A woman said she had been out of town and her email was hacked while she was away. That information was then used to access several bank accounts.

A gun was reported missing from the 22900 block of 53rd Avenue West. The victim believes his son may have taken the weapon.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 22900 block of 57th Avenue West.

A hit-and-run was reported in a parking lot in the 4700 block of 228th Street Southwest.

June 7

A stolen tab was found attached to a license plate in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. The vehicle was also confirmed stolen out of Redmond. The tab was entered into evidence and the Redmond Police Department was notified that the vehicle was found.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A window was smashed out of the vehicle and a purse was missing from inside.

A sword was found laying in the middle of a parking lot in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. It was recovered and brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for safekeeping.