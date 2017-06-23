Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 16-22

June 16

A tool was found in the bushes and given to an officer out on patrol.

A front tire was punctured on a vehicle parked in the 4900 block of 217th Street Southwest.

A passport was found in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. It was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

June 18

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23100 block of 44th Avenue West. A purse was stolen from the passenger side floor board, brand new pots and pans, as well as a bag of new shirts, were stolen from the trunk. Fraudulent charges were made on her bank cards.

June 19

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6300 block of St. Albion Way.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A laptop was reported stolen from a locker at Mountlake Terrace High School.

An animal complaint was filed in the 600 block of 229th Place Southwest. A neighbor complained about a dog chained up outside that continuously howls. Officers attempted to contact the owner, who was not home and did not answer the phone. The owner will be served a notice of violation if the owner ignores the complaints.

June 20

A hit and run was reported in the 5200 block of 220th Street Southwest. A resident in the area heard a crash and when he came outside he saw a pent metal pole with a “school crossing ahead” sign attached. The suspect’s vehicle was later located and had pieces of the sign stuck to it. The driver was arrested.

A driver was pulled over after an officer spotted him speeding and swerving off of the road. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and the driver had red, watery eyes. The officer conducted several field sobriety tests which revealed multiple clues of impairment. He was arrested.

June 21

An officer had parked his patrol vehicle in the 22800 block of Cedar Way. When he returned, two passports belonging to Bothell residents had been set on the trunk of the patrol car. The officer attempted to contact the owners, but nobody was home. A note was left explaining that the passports were brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

June 22

An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. The ignition to a parked motorcycle had been damaged.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 21500 block of 52nd Place West.

An incident of domestic violence was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. One man was arrested.