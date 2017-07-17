Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 7-16

July 7

Mountlake Terrace Police responded to a fire call in the 22300 block of 54th Avenue West. A man said his female roommate was burning his clothes in the backyard. The woman was arrested for malicious mischief and was uncooperative with officers.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West.

July 8

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. It was recovered in Everett the next day.

A verbal dispute was reported in the 21300 block of 50th Avenue West.

A robbery was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. The victim said his vehicle, a 2017 SUV, was stolen from him at gunpoint. His vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle fled southbound on 44th Avenue West. The stolen vehicle was a loaner from a dealership. The victim said he was bringing an employee home and, after dropping him off, two men approached the vehicle, one on each side. They demanded he get out and give them “everything.” He turned over his wallet and phone and got out of the vehicle after one of the suspects tazed him in the leg three times. Two witnesses saw the incident. All three gave similar descriptions of the suspects. The vehicle was later found and appeared to have no damage. Police are investigating.

A woman reported her two front tires were slashed overnight in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive.

July 9

A disturbance was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. It was a verbal dispute between two men.

A noise complaint was filed at 1:05 a.m. In the 21300 block of 50th Avenue West.

July 10

A phone scam was reported in the 21700 block of 50th Place West. A victim said he received a call from someone claiming to be the IRS. The “IRS” claimed the victim had a warrant for an overdue tax bill, and to avoid arrest, he needed to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards and give them the information. The man did as requested, then the “IRS” demanded more money. At this point, he thought it was suspicious. The Mountlake Terrace Police Department gave him contact information for the FBI, which handles these scams, and told him to file a claim with his credit card company.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

July 11

An officer on the way to another call was traveling eastbound in the 7600 block of 220th Street Southwest with emergency lights on. A second vehicle pulled over to allow the officer to pass. The patrol vehicle struck the second vehicle with the patrol vehicle’s passenger-side mirror. The second vehicle was legally stopped at the time it was struck. No injuries reported. Case number and information provided to all parties.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 22000 block of 64th Avenue West. The victim vehicle had been struck on the driver’s side bumper while parked in a parking lot there and sustained damage.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man was setting up online banking when he noticed a check that he did not recognize had been cashed. A suspect had written his name on the check, and the case is being investigated.

A van that had been reported stolen was located in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The owner was contacted and will pick up the vehicle.

July 12

A theft was reported in the 6500 block of 218th Street Southwest. A purse was left unattended in a room there for approximately 20 minutes. When the owner returned to the room, it was gone.

July 13

Two vehicles were legally parked in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. One vehicle then rolled into the other, causing crunch damage to the second vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7100 block of 226th Place Southwest. Three credit cards were stolen. No fraudulent activity was reported. No damage to the vehicle.

A wallet found near the intersection of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West was brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for safekeeping.

July 14

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. A rear window was smashed out of a truck and a stereo system was stolen. A screw gun was also stolen from a second truck parked in this location.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

July 16

A domestic dispute was reported in the 22100 block of 60th Avenue West.