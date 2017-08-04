Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 27-Aug. 3

July 27

A hit-and-run collision was reported int he 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A vehicle owner said his vehicle had been parked, and when he returned to it, there was damage to the front of the vehicle.

Mail was reported stolen from the 22600 block of of 62nd Avenue West.

July 28

Two boys who were underage were contacted for visibly consuming alcohol in the 22200 block of 56th Avenue West. One officer took the alcohol and one of the boys ra away on foot. The other attempted to walk away, but was placed in handcuffs. The boy denied drinking and volunteered to take a breath test, which revealed a 0.028 percent blood alcohol concentration. He was taken to his residence and released to his parents.

A burglary was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Coin boxes on laundry machines were tampered with and change was reported missing. The suspects were seen on surveillance video. Damage is estimated at $240 and approximately $84 in change was missing.

An incident of a tire being slashed was made in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. The owner believed the incident happened on July 24 or earlier. The new tire cost $45.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West. A few hours later, the vehicle was found nearby — the owner believes she just forgot where she parked it.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A check was missing from inside.

July 29

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 23800 block of 44th Avenue West. A vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle. The second vehicle had moved onto the sidewalk to try to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but it crashed into the second vehicle, sending it through a residential fence in the 4700 block of 238th Street Southwest. The driver of the first vehicle admitted to taking Oxycodone for back pain. He failed several field sobriety tests, and during those, officers determined alcohol may have also been involved. He took a breath test, revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.170 percent blood alcohol concentration. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

A pile of mail was found in the 22300 block of 53rd Avenue West. Several items were left unopened, but large manila envelopes had been opened and their contents had been removed. The items were returned to the residence addressed on the envelopes.

A vehicle was reported damaged in the 5200 block of 213th Place Southwest. A mirror was broken and there were scratches on the passenger side of the vehicle. It appeared as though her vehicle was sideswiped in a hit-and-run and the driver didn’t notice until the mirror fell off while driving.

Sunglasses were reported stolen from the 5400 block of 224th Street Southwest. A vendor was missing approximately 70 pairs form a small zippered panel in the back.

July 30

A vehicle versus bicycle accident was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. The vehicle was pulling out of a driveway and did not see the bicyclist. When the driver exited the driveway, the vehicle collided with the bicyclist. The cyclist said his ankle was swollen and in pain, and that it was possible the driver didn’t see him. The vehicle was not damaged.

A burglary was reported in the 22500 block of 57th Avenue West. A carport had been pried open and tools were stolen.

July 31

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. Several electronic items, tools and two firearms were stolen.

Aug. 1

A physical disturbance was reported in the 5800 block of 224th Street Southwest. Items were being thrown around the residence. No person reported any injuries and both involved parties denied an assault occurred.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 23900 block of 56th Avenue West. A vehicle was legally parked along the road and a second vehicle struck it. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles suffered minor damage.

Aug. 2

A cell phone was reported lost from the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. It was unclear if it was stolen.

Aug. 3

A disturbance was reported in a parking lot in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man was seen going through a duffle bag in the bed of a truck. There was a dog in the cab of the truck and it started barking. The man stayed to talk to the dog to try to calm it down. Then, the owner of the truck came out and was upset that the man was going through his duffle bag. The man said he was playing a scavenger hunt game and thought something was hidden there. Nothing was taken and the truck was not damaged. The truck owner did not want to press charges.