Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 21-27

July 21

A found backpack was reported in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive. The backpack contained Naloxone and several items of drug paraphernalia. The backpack was taken to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department so the items could be properly disposed.

July 22

A backpack containing needles was located in the 22700 block of 44th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6900 block of 220th Street Southwest. Keys and a garage door opener were taken. It was unclear if any other items were missing.

July 23

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. Items had been strewn about the vehicle and a fiber tester was missing. There were no signs of forced entry, but the owner said the doors were locked.

July 24

An abandoned vehicle was reported on westbound Highway 104 near 244th Street Southwest. It was partially blocking the entrance to the golf course. It was towed.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Syringes and ammunition was located in the area. They were taken to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for disposal.

A man reportedly set a tree outside his house on fire in the 5600 block of 238th Street Southwest. The man has a mental health condition. He was taken to Swedish Edmonds for mental evaluation.

July 25

A report of slashed tires was made in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. Two vehicles were damaged.

A theft was reported in the 4400 block of 216th Street Southwest. A front license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.

A wallet was found at Lake Ballinger Park. An ID card was found inside and officers attempted to contact the owner, but they could not be located. The wallet was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man took soda, food and alcohol items without paying for them, totaling $311.32. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

July 26

A bicycle was found in the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 23100 block of 54th Avenue West. Fraudulent charges totaling $868.92 were made between March 30 and June 27. All were made to various Domino’s Pizza locations in California. The card has been cancelled and a fraud report was made to the victim’s bank.

July 27

A driver was pulled over for not having a front license plate. The driver told the officer that he also had a suspended license. He was arrested.