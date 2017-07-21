Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 15-21

July 15

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. A rear license plate was stolen off of a parked vehicle.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West.

July 16

A rear license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 4100 block of 212th street Southwest.

July 17

A burglary was reported in the 4200 block of 223rd Street Southwest. A residence had beeen gone through and a window in the kitchen was open. An Xbox One and a designer purse were stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. A tablet, several tools and a merchant payment device were stolen.

A fraudulent email was reported in the 22200 block of 58th Avenue West. A resident there said she received an email from someone attempting to impersonate the Reverend at her church. She confirmed the real Reverend did not actually send the email.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6900 block of 220th Street Southwest. A garage door opener, MP3 player and music CD were stolen.

July 18

An officer contacted a woman riding a bicycle in the 23200 block of 58th Avenue West. The cyclist did not have a helmet or a front facing light, and also ran a stop sign. She had a warrant for theft in Lynnwood. She was arrested.

A stolen motorcycle was located in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

July 19

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West.

July 20

Three checks were reported stolen from a Mountlake Terrace residence. The victim came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to make a report and said she believes she knows who took them.

A black purse was found on the side of the road near the intersection of 218th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West.

A silent alarm was activated at a business in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West. A window into the business was found shattered and approximately $3,000-5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. Suspects were seen on surveillance video wearing surgical masks, sweatpants and had hoods pulled tight around their heads.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle parked there. It contained a wallet, several bank cards, a gift card, cell phone and a house key, valued at a total of about $840.

July 21

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Two suspects were seen inside a store there, putting around $300 worth of hard liquor into a backpack and leaving without paying for it, according to a store employee. They fled in a vehicle, which was registered to an owner in Brier. Officers went to the house and the suspects said they did not steal alcohol, but returned a few other items. The two suspects were trespassed from the store.