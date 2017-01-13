Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 5-12

Jan. 5

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. Several items were stolen.

Jan. 6

A vehicle’s back window was broken out in the 4700 block of 225th Place West. A bag of goods purchased at Northgate Mall was missing.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 24000 block of 49th Place West.

Jan. 8

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department seeking affidavits for credit collection agencies. She said that over the past two years, her aunt had fraudulently opened various accounts in her name.

Jan. 9

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. She said there had been an unauthorized charge for $54.74 in the state of Minnesota in November.

A man and woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a fraud. The couple said two fraudulent checks in their name were cleared, totaling $3,008 lost. Their bank requested they file a police report before taking further action.

A pile of mail was discovered at a park in the 22200 block of 56th Avenue West. The pile contained mail from several names and addresses.

A vehicle window was reportedly broken in the 23300 block of 56th Avenue West.

Jan. 10

A man who was trespassed from a property in the 23300 block of 56th Avenue West was seen on the property leaving holiday cards in trees. The manager of the property asked for the man to be removed. He was contacted and left without incident.

A fake prescription was received at a pharmacy in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. The doctor’s name on the prescription paper did not match the hospital where he works. A similar prescription pad was used to try to fill a prescription the month before. The suspect who ordered the prescription was arrested.

Jan. 11

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 42000 block of 214th Street Southwest.

Jan. 12

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23400 block of 56th Avenue West. Gloves and a GPS system were taken. A dome light was broken out of the vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23300 block of 56th Avenue West. An envelope containing legal documents was missing.

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. An employee at a store there had placed her bag and jacket inside the work room before her shift. After her shift, she returned to find her jacket missing and her purse unzipped. Her wallet was missing from inside. A suspect was visible on surveillance video.

A disorderly subject was reported in the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West. A man was reportedly yelling at staff and slammed a door, causing the glass to break. The subject denied yelling and said the glass broke because the door was stuck so he had to yank it. No one saw exactly what happened when the door broke. The subject said he didn’t mean to break the door. He was asked to leave and left without incident.

Pants were reportedly stolen from a locker in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23000 block of 56th Avenue West. A driver’s side window was broken out and several items were taken from the vehicle, including her check book. Her bank contacted her later that day to tell her a $3,000 check was written on her account and someone was attempting to cash it.