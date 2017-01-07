Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 3-5

Jan. 3

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. An employee of a business in the area heard the parties fighting. Both involved parties said they did not feel unsafe and had been arguing but denied any physical altercation.

Jan. 4

A residential burglary was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A mailroom at an apartment complex there was broken into. It’s unclear if anything was taken.

MLTPD responded to possible threats made on Instagram by a student. A student posted a photo of bullets with the caption “be prepared.” Another student copied that post and added the caption “don’t go to school today.” The second post created a panic. Police officers contacted the student, who said he didn’t intend the post to be a threat. The case was handed over to Brier PD.

A commercial vehicle prowl was reported in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. A delivery driver saw that a commercial van there had its back door hanging open with a broken padlock nearby. The business owners were not around, so an officer left a business card. The owner called later and confirmed several power tools were missing.

Jan. 5

A disturbance was reported in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West. A man and woman had gotten into a fight that turned physical. A male resident was arrested for domestic assault at the residence.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22300 block of 51st Avenue West. Several items were missing. The owner of the vehicle said he had lost the keys about a month ago and believes a suspect may have used them to gain entry to the vehicle.

A robbery was reported at a store in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A store employee said two suspects threatened him with a taser and stole several items, including candy and a candle, from the store. The suspects were contacted and the merchandise was recovered. Both were trespassed from the store. The suspect who used the taser admitted to pulling it out. She was arrested for robbery.