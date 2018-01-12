Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 3-12

Jan. 3

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. An iPad was stolen. There was no visible damage to the vehicle.

A vehicle reportedly used during a burglary in Lynnwood was located in the 4800 block of 216th Street Southwest.

Jan. 4

A theft was reported in the 5500 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman said she received new checks from her bank and had placed them on a table. The next morning, they were gone, along with the ID from her wallet.

Jan. 5

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. A woman reported that while she was in the hospital, her fiancé withdrew $420 from her bank account without her permission. He later broke up with her. Officers contacted him and he said she owed him money. They both agreed to work it out.

Jan. 6

An incident of assault was reported in the 17700 block of 76th Avenue West in Edmonds, but Mountlake Terrace officers assisted with the call.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 220th Street Southwest. A wet tile table saw was stolen.

Jan. 7

A vehicle parked in a no-parking zone along 212th Place Southwest was impounded.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 4700 block of 220th Street Southwest.

Jan. 8

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22800 bock of 53rd Avenue West. A woman had parked her car in the area. Later, she went to put gas in her car but was unable to pump gas. She took the car to a mechanic, who discovered sugar in the gas tank.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report an incident of malicious mischief. A woman reported her driver’s side headlight had been struck and damaged while parked in front of her residence. She said the vehicle was parked facing traffic, so it could not have been the result of a collision.

A theft was reported in the 23300 block of 67th Avenue West. A package had been stolen from a doorstep a few days ago. The package contained a hair dryer valued at $400.

A theft was reported in the 4500 block of 216th Street Southwest. A package containing personal care products valued at $65 was stolen off of a porch.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School. Two windows were broken on the baseball announcer’s booth. Only the outer of two panes were affected on both windows.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A backpack containing books and a calculator and various phone chargers were taken.

Jan. 9

Two employees were trespassed from a business in the 22900 block of 56th Avenue West due to a confrontation.

Jan. 10

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5900 block of 214th Street Southwest. A lunchbox containing a ring and a pair of sunglasses were taken, valued at a total of $1,210. It is unknown if the doors were locked at the time.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 21800 block of 54th Avenue West.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 5800 block of 218th Place Southwest. A woman had surveillance video of a man coming onto her property, taking an orange traffic cone, slicing it up and throwing it back onto her property. Officers contacted a suspect who admitted to doing it, who said he was going through personal problems and decided to “take it out” on the cone.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5600 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Jan. 11

A burglary was reported at a business in the 7100 block of 220th Street Southwest. Power tools were reportedly taken.

A disturbance was reported near the intersection of 58th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest. A customer refused to pay a taxi driver his $48 fare. The customer had left the scene before officers arrived. The driver provided a description of the man, but he was not located.

Jan. 12

A vehicle parked in the 4800 block of 221st Street Southwest was impounded. It had expired tabs and had been issued citations for the expired registration earlier in the month. The citations had not been answered and chalk lines on the tires from over a week prior had not been disturbed.