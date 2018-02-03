Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 25-Feb. 1

Jan. 25

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A person who had been staying inside a room there with acquaintances said his belongings, including electronics, were taken after the acquaintances were removed for not paying for the space.

A two-vehicle collision was reported on 52nd Avenue West near 212th Street Southwest. A driver realized he was in the wrong lane and decided to back up to move over one lane. He told officers he didn’t see the vehicle behind him and hit it. The driver was issued a citation for illegal/improper backing.

Jan. 26

A commercial burglary was reported in the 24000 block of 56th Avenue West. A business owner said a tablet was taken and provided surveillance video of the incident. The video was of good quality and showed the suspect’s face. It was entered into evidence.

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Two backpacks full of alcohol bottles were stolen from a store there.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 214th Street Southwest. Nothing was taken, but the hatch was damaged and would no longer open.

Jan. 27

A hit-and-run was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A witness had left a note describing a black Mercedes had hit the victim’s vehicle and provided the suspect’s license plate number. Officers are investigating.

A possible vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. Upon talking to the man entering a vehicle there, it became clear that he owned the vehicle.

A theft was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West.

Jan. 28

A three-vehicle crash was reported in the 6300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A vehicle was traveling fast and hit the brakes at the last second, crashing into a second vehicle that was stopped at a red light. A third vehicle was following close behind the first vehicle and hit it after it hit the second vehicle. The first vehicle had the most damage on its front and some damage on the back.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. A window had been broken out, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Jan. 29

Threats were reported in the 5600 block of 244th Street Southwest. A disgruntled customer was making death threats over the phone. A recording of the threats was entered into evidence.

A burglary was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. A door had been forced inward, which caused the deadbolt to damage the frame. The resident was not home at the time of the report, which was made by a neighbor, so it was immediately unclear if anything had been taken.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Vending machines were broken into and their contents were stolen.

Jan. 30

A domestic assault was reported in the 5700 block of 230th Street Southwest.

An incident of shots fired was reported in the 4200 block fo 236th Street Southwest. Bullet entry and exit holes were found on the doors of two residences there. No one was hurt. The gun owner said he was practicing aiming and accidentally fired. He smelled of alcohol, according to the police report. He was booked for aiming/discharging a firearm.

Jan. 31

A woman reported forgetting her purse inside a rideshare a few days prior in the 4400 block of 218th Street Southwest. The driver had contacted employees at the woman’s destination to say he had the woman’s purse, but did not leave any contact information. A report was taken to document the theft and the rideshare company was contacted.

Feb. 1

A vehicle illegally parked in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest was towed. A rear tire had been chalked and a citation had been issued on Jan. 24 and the vehicle had not been moved.